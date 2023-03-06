HCL Tech aims to double semiconductor business in 4 years2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 01:35 PM IST
- HCL Group is among the companies that have applied to set up electronic chip plants under the Scheme for Compound Semiconductors
IT company HCL Technologies expects to double semiconductor services business in 3-4 years following capabilities that it will develop around electronic chip plants to be set by its group firm, a senior company official said here.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×