Indian IT company to train 12,000 employees on Microsoft technologies as partnership deepen
1 min read.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech or LTI will also train 12,000 professionals from its existing workforce on various Microsoft technologies by 2024
Larsen & Toubro Infotech or LTI has launched a dedicated Microsoft business unit as part of its expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft to focus on developing high-value cloud solutions for enterprises. As a part of this multi-year collaboration, LTI will also train 12,000 professionals from its existing workforce on various Microsoft technologies by 2024. The objective is to develop skills of LTI employees that are a part of the Microsoft unit and enhance their competencies across technologies like cloud, data, IoT and security.
Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI, said, "LTI has a long-standing relationship with Microsoft as a strategic partner, service provider, and customer. Our reaffirmed partnership with Microsoft will enable us to innovate and offer 170 distinct services to our joint customers. Additionally, we will also focus on the training and upskilling of our talent pool that is a part of the dedicated Microsoft business unit, to empower them to meet changing business and market requirements."
Through this association, LTI will attain the Solution Partner designation across all the Microsoft Solution Areas.
Siddharth Bohra, Chief Business Officer & Head of Cloud Business Unit, LTI, said, "Enterprises across the globe are increasingly embracing cloud, and LTI has made impressive strides in developing a multi-dimensional capability on Azure to meet this demand. As part of this collaboration, LTI and Microsoft will jointly innovate, develop, and sell solutions to assist enterprises in acceleration of their digital transformation journeys."
Julie Sanford, Vice President, Partner GTM, Programs & Experiences, Microsoft, said, "Through their new Microsoft Business Unit, LTI will be able to help customers implement cloud strategies and drive business transformation across industries and geographies. We look forward to working with LTI as they build new capabilities and deliver innovative solutions on the Microsoft Cloud."
LTI is an Azure Expert MSP Partner which demonstrates deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in implementing specialized workloads such as Migration and Modernization, SAP on Azure, Data Analytics, Internet of things (IoT), Security, and Microsoft Dynamics 365.
