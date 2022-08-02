Larsen & Toubro Infotech or LTI has launched a dedicated Microsoft business unit as part of its expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft to focus on developing high-value cloud solutions for enterprises. As a part of this multi-year collaboration, LTI will also train 12,000 professionals from its existing workforce on various Microsoft technologies by 2024. The objective is to develop skills of LTI employees that are a part of the Microsoft unit and enhance their competencies across technologies like cloud, data, IoT and security.

