Indian IT firms hired over 207k Americans in 2021, added $198 bln to US economy

In the US, the Indian technology industry has played a vital role in expanding the talent pool outside of traditional tech hub states. The Indian tech firms work with over 75% of the fortune 500 companies and most of them are US-headquartered.
The Indian IT sector made a remarkable contribution to the tune of $198 billion to the US economy in 2021. The sector generated revenue of a whopping $103 billion last year. Further, they also directly hired 207,000 Americans with an average wage of $106,360, registering a growth of 22% in employment since 2017. In the US, the Indian technology industry has played a vital role in expanding the talent pool outside of traditional tech hub states. The Indian tech firms work with over 75% of the fortune 500 companies and most of them are US-headquartered.
The latest report of Nasscom titled “Impact of Indian Technology companies on the US Economy" and “Building the current and future US workforce: role of the Indian technology industry in the US" noted that the Indian IT industry has made sizeable investments in the economy along with its commitment to grow both its US employment base and support in building the next generation of talent.
