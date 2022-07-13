Indian IT firms hired over 207k Americans in 2021, added $198 bln to US economy

The Indian IT sector made a remarkable contribution to the tune of $198 billion to the US economy in 2021. The sector generated revenue of a whopping $103 billion last year. Further, they also directly hired 207,000 Americans with an average wage of $106,360, registering a growth of 22% in employment since 2017. In the US, the Indian technology industry has played a vital role in expanding the talent pool outside of traditional tech hub states. The Indian tech firms work with over 75% of the fortune 500 companies and most of them are US-headquartered.

