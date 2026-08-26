Indian IT’s mid-caps are gaining ground in the bank battle

India’s mid-sized information technology (IT) services firms are growing revenues from banks and financial institutions — the market that built the IT industry — faster than their larger rivals.
According to a Mint analysis of company financials between FY20 and FY26, revenue from managing IT needs of financial institutions has grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9-23% for four mid-cap firms. For the top five large cap companies, revenue from BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) firms grew at a CAGR of 5-8% over the same period.