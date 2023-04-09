India IT services biz set to sink to three-year lows in March qtr

Weak revenue growth at these firms could be further combined with a marginal 1.2% sequential growth in earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) due to slower pace of deal realization, Garg said in a note to investors. Further, brokerage HDFC Securities’ Institutional Research note to investors on 6 April also painted a similar picture, pegging TCS and Infosys to post marginal revenue growth, and HCLTech, Tech Mahindra and Wipro to post declines. The range of change in revenues of the large-cap IT firms would be within a drop of 2%, to a growth of 1% sequentially from the December quarter.

