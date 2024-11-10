Malai kulfi vodka? Jatamansi whisky? How Indian liquor companies came to be possessed by heritage spirits
Summary
- From jaggery-infused rum to Himalayan herb-laced gin, local distilleries are redefining the drinking experience. It’s not just about taste but also about celebrating India’s rich heritage—and extracting a premium for it.
India’s alcohol business is getting a flavourful makeover as local distillers infuse their spirits with a rich mix of regional ingredients. Imagine sipping on basmati rice or malai kulfi vodka, jaggery-spiced rum, or whisky blended with ayurvedic botanicals like rasna root and the herbaceous and endangered plant species jatamansi.