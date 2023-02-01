Indian market regulator examines Adani share rout: Report
SEBI is also examining allegations made in a report by Hindenburg that Adani companies did not declare related party transactions as required
India's market regulator SEBI is examining a rout in the shares of Adani Group companies and also looking into any possible irregularities in the recent share sale by its flagship company, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
