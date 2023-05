New Delhi: The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) Industry is on the cusp of a strong phase of growth, backed by rising consumer demand and better connectivity, as per a new report.

The report ‘Media and Entertainment (M&E) No business like show business | The way forward for the Indian M&E sector’ by investment consultants Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd said it focused on television, gaming, animation, over-the-top (OTT), film, music, etc. and focused on 128 companies. It said OTT platforms are increasingly investing in regional content with changing consumer spending trends towards premium and original content.

It added that the prize money in e-sports gaming companies will exceed that of the Indian Premier League by FY25, reaching as much as ₹100 crore and that transactional-based gaming and mobile e-sports will facilitate growth of the gaming segment in India.

It is anticipated that by 2030, the industry will grow to be worth between $55 billion and $65 billion, with the potential to reach up to $70 billion. The growth trajectory of the Indian media industry will be driven by the surging demand for Over-The-Top (OTT) services and gaming.

But the broadcasting market in India is still plagued by high fragmentation compared to developed markets and the revenue in the Indian broadcasting industry is significantly lower due to the availability of similar services at a lower price from local providers. These companies offer between 700-800 channels for the same price where organised broadcasters provide only a few hundred channels.

Atul Thakkar, director of investment banking at the company said, “The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) sector is expected to experience a deceleration in its growth momentum in 2023, followed by a revival in 2024. The sector is experiencing positive trends, resulting in strong growth and healthy outcomes."

“The ongoing digital revolution has empowered consumers with an array of options and unprecedented influence, compelling media companies to revamp their approach towards content, distribution, and pricing. As a result, the industry is witnessing a paradigm shift, paving the way for newer, more innovative models that cater to the evolving needs and preferences of the modern-day consumer," Thakkar added.