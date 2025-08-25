Indian Medical Association supports governments GST relief on essential medicines

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has welcomed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council's decision to reduce GST on several cancer-related and other essential medicines, calling it an essential move to make healthcare more affordable for millions of patients across India. The association expressed its gratitude to the Council and the Government of India in a press release.

IMA further highlighted that medical equipment is a crucial part of healthcare delivery, and lowering GST rates on such equipment would bring down operational costs for hospitals and clinics. "This would make treatment more affordable for patients while reducing the strain on healthcare providers," the IMA noted.

According to the release, the decision is expected to ease the financial burden on families struggling with life-threatening illnesses such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, and serious infections. "The reduction in GST on critical drugs reflects the Government's commitment to strengthening public health infrastructure and supporting those battling serious medical conditions," the association said.

However, while acknowledging the positive step, the IMA urged the government to go further. It appealed for a complete GST exemption on a wide range of lifesaving and essential medicines. This includes anti-cancer drugs used in chemotherapy and immunotherapy, antidiabetic drugs like insulin, as well as cardiac medicines, antihypertensives, and treatments for chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD. The association also highlighted the need for exemptions on drugs used in rare conditions like hemophilia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Another issue raised by the association was the procedural hurdles faced by its state and local branches in securing GST and TAN registrations due to nomenclature-related issues. It urged the Council to address these concerns to streamline compliance processes across the country.

The IMA also strongly recommended that GST on hospital beds be removed, pointing out that beds are a basic healthcare necessity and not a luxury item. Additionally, the association called for exemption of GST on health insurance premiums, saying this would encourage more people to adopt health insurance and reduce the financial stress on families during medical emergencies.