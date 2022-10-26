Indian Navy, Drone Federation of India to work towards maritime drones

India’s domestic drone manufacturing industry, which is seeing increasing interest from a wide range of sectors, holds potential to be worth ₹1.8 lakh crore in the next eight years. A report published in September by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and consultancy firm EY India noted that uptake of drone usage in industrial operations, retail services and agriculture, as well as their applications in India’s defence forces, would represent a business opportunity of ₹98,000 crore within 2030.

