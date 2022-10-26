Indian Navy, Drone Federation of India to work towards maritime drones

Indian Navy and Drone Federation of India have collaborated to work towards indigenous development, manufacturing, and testing of drone, counter-drone, and associated technologies for Indian Navy.
Under this, the Technology Development & Acceleration Cell of the Naval Innovation Indigenisation Organisation under the Indian Navy and Drone Federation of India will increase the Navy-Industry-Academia synergy, source technology development challenges towards component indigenisation.
A special maritime drone testing site shall also be earmarked for the Indian drone industry to facilitate faster development and testing of drones especially in maritime environments, Drone Federation said in a statement. Additionally, programs on sensitisation and skill development shall also be undertaken.
“Our collaboration with the Drone Federation of India will help us in developing a deeper industry connection as well as help us create a stronger roadmap for induction of drone platforms in the Indian Navy in a time-bound manner.“ said Cmde A P Golaya, Indian Navy said.
“The maritime testing site being developed under this initiative will accelerate the development of versatile and reliable drone platforms for advanced maritime use cases like maritime patrol, drone landings on moving ships, ship to ship deliveries, ship to shore deliveries, etc,“ said Smit Shah, President, Drone Federation of India.
India’s domestic drone manufacturing industry, which is seeing increasing interest from a wide range of sectors, holds potential to be worth ₹1.8 lakh crore in the next eight years. A report published in September by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and consultancy firm EY India noted that uptake of drone usage in industrial operations, retail services and agriculture, as well as their applications in India’s defence forces, would represent a business opportunity of ₹98,000 crore within 2030.
