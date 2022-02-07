New Delhi: Indian Oil on Monday said Sukla Mistry has taken over as the director for refineries of the company.

Mistry is the first woman director on the board of the state-run energy major, said a company statement.

She will also hold the positions of director on the board of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) and the 60 mmtpa Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemical Limited, a refinery project coming up in Maharashtra, it said.

Mistry will continue to hold the post of non-executive director on the board of IHBL, a joint venture company of three leading state-run oil and gas companies.

As the director (refineries) of Indian Oil she will spearhead the business and operations of nine refineries and petrochemical plants of Indian Oil. With its group of companies, Indian Oil remains the top refiner in India with a group refining capacity of 80.55 million tonnes per annum (1.64 million barrels per day).

Prior to taking over as director (refineries), she was heading Indian Oil’s 6.0 mmtpa Barauni Refinery in Begusarai district of Bihar, as the only woman executive director & refinery head, leading an Indian Oil refinery.

