OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Indian Oil approves 1:2 bonus issue of shares, recommends dividend
Listen to this article

Indian Oil Board has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2, i.e, for every two existing shares investors hold, one new bonus equity share will be issued.

The issue is subject to approval of shareholders through postal ballot. The Board has fixed 1 July as record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders to receive bonus shares.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The has also recommended a final dividend of 3.60 per equity share having face value of 10 each (pre-bonus), which translates into final dividend of 2.40 per equity share having face value of 10 each (post-bonus) for financial year 2021-22.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout