Indian Oil approves 1:2 bonus issue of shares, recommends dividend

Indian Oil approves 1:2 bonus issue of shares, recommends dividend1 min read . 04:36 PM IST
- The Board has fixed 1 July as record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders to receive bonus shares.
Indian Oil Board has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2, i.e, for every two existing shares investors hold, one new bonus equity share will be issued.
The issue is subject to approval of shareholders through postal ballot. The Board has fixed 1 July as record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders to receive bonus shares.
The has also recommended a final dividend of ₹3.60 per equity share having face value of ₹10 each (pre-bonus), which translates into final dividend of ₹2.40 per equity share having face value of ₹10 each (post-bonus) for financial year 2021-22.