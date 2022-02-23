Home grown FMCG major Dabur has collaborated with state-owned refiner Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), according to an joint statement released on Wednesday.

Dabur India is happy to join hands with Indian Oil to provide their around 14 crore Indane LPG consumer households across India direct access of Dabur’s range of trusted products, the company said.

As part of the partnership, Indane LPG distributors will be Dabur India retail business partners and help sell the entire Dabur range of products directly to the crores of Indane LPG consumer households across the country.

On Wednesday, Dabur India shares closed 1.10% lower at ₹544 on NSE. Meanwhile, Indian Oil stock was marginally at ₹117.40.

Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said this partnership of two of the oldest and largest Indian brands should be able to unlock significant value for both companies.

"We are excited to be the first FMCG company to join hands with IndianOil for this unique partnership. This will bring us closer to millions of Indane LPG consumers across urban, semi-urban and rural areas, and is an integral part of our multi-channel go-to-market strategy," he said.

IndianOil Executive Director (LPG) S S Lamba said, "We are happy to tie up with Dabur India Ltd for distribution and supply of their products to our consumers. We are appreciative of this new go-to-market route, which will enable convenience and ease of buying for our customers through trusted Indane LPG distributors and their network of delivery personnel."

IndianOil, with over 12,750 Indane distributors and more than 90,000 delivery personnel, caters to 14.3 crore households, in every nook and corner of the country.

