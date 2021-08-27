Indian Oil Corp. expects India’s diesel demand to hit pre-covid levels by Diwali

“Speaking about India's energy future and the related opportunities, forecasts by various agencies see Indian fuel demand climbing to 400-450 million tonnes by 2040 from the present 250 million tonnes. This offers enough legroom for all forms of energy to co-exist. In fact, to cater to that demand surge, we are aggressively rolling out new projects. These translate into refining capacity expansion of over 25 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), including CPCL, and an investment commitment of close to ₹one lakh crore over the next 4 to 5 years," Vaidya said.

