IOC, HPCL and BPCL consortium in talks with Equinor to secure LPG contract
Summary
- The talks with Equinor come in the backdrop of growing tensions in West Asia, as a potential escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict could affect energy prices and supplies.
New Delhi: A consortium of Indian state-run oil marketing companies is in talks with Norwegian energy giant Equinor to secure long-term contracts for liquified petroleum gas (LPG), two people aware of the development said, as India looks to diversify sourcing of the cooking gas from traditional West Asian suppliers.