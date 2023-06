NEW DELHI : Fuel storage tanks from World War II may come to life again in Sri Lanka’s Trincomalee, with state-run Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL) planning to redevelop them at a cost of around ₹ 1,500 crore.

Two people aware of the development said IOCL is in talks with Sri Lankan authorities, adding the investment amount is yet to be finalized.

“Talks are still underway. Things will take concrete shape in the next two to three months. Options are being explored on further energy partnership with Sri Lanka," one of the two people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

Under the current plan, Lanka IOC, a subsidiary of IOCL will take a 49% stake and Ceylon Petroleum Corporation 51%.

The second person said India is looking at several ways to help Sri Lanka meet its energy requirements, and that a whole range of projects is being considered.

The talks come at a time when India’s southern neighbour is pulling back from a severe economic and energy crisis.

Queries sent to IOCL and the petroleum ministry remained unanswered till press time.

In January 2022, Sri Lanka and India agreed to jointly redevelop the oil tank farm in the island nation’s eastern district of Trincomalee.

The project, however, met with resistance from nationalist political parties including the Janatha Vimukthi Perumuna, which portrayed it as an expansionist move by India.

Despite sporadic efforts to jointly develop the farm since the signing of the Indo-Sri Lanka Peace Accord in 1987, it never made headway.

These wartime tanks were built by the British, and primarily utilized for refuelling flights and ships of the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy.

The tank farm, formerly owned and operated by Ceylon Petroleum Corp., has 99 tanks, each with a capacity of 12,000 kl. Currently, only 15 of them are operational.

The IOCL site says, “Lanka IOC intends to develop the tankage (capacity of tanks) on need basis."

During his visit to Sri Lanka in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the project would help turn Trincomalee into a “regional petroleum hub".

IOCL has a significant presence in Sri Lanka through Lanka IOC, incorporated in 2003 for retail sales and bulk supplies to industrial consumers.

According to the company’s website, Lanka IOC holds a 35% market share in the bunkering fuels market, providing bunker fuels and lubricants at all ports of Sri Lanka, including Colombo and Trincomalee.

India is a major supplier of petroleum products to Sri Lanka.

In FY23, it exported petroleum products including petrol and diesel worth $1.77 billion to the island-nation, 26.11% higher than in the previous fiscal. After crisis hit Sri Lanka, India delivered around 40,000 tonnes of petrol and diesel each under a credit line to help ease an acute fuel shortage.

New Delhi also extended an additional $500 million credit line last year to help the country import fuel.

India is also supporting Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring plan at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Development projects in Sri Lanka have not progressed as anticipated. Now, with IMF support for Sri Lanka coming through, developments on the investment front are picking up," said Aditya Shivamurthy, junior fellow, Observer Research Foundation. The plan to develop the oil tank farm, he said, is an attempt to protect the country’s economy from volatility in the global energy market and other external shocks.