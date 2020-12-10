Indian Oil Corp.’s refineries reached 100% capacity in November

“During November 2020, the sale of Motor Spirit (Petrol) was 1.06 MMT, which is higher by 4% as compared to the same period last year. In the case of LPG, the demand has gone up by approximately 1.4% to 1.09 MMT as compared to the corresponding period last year. On the other hand, although HSD has registered a growth of 2% as compared on a month-on-month basis, it is still 9% less when compared on a year-on-year basis. ATF has also registered a growth of 4% as compared to October 2020 but is still 45% less when compared on a year-on-year basis," the statement said.