Indian Oil Corp’s refineries running at 93% capacity

NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), the country’s largest fuel retailer, on Friday said it expects petrol and diesel demand to reach pre-pandemic level in a couple of months.

Addressing reporters while announcing September quarter results of the state-owned firm, IOC chairman SM Vaidya on Friday said the company's refineries were operating at 93% capacity. This is a marked improvement from when India imposed the world’s largest and strictest lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which had originated in Wuhan, China.

Capacity utilisation at IOC had shrunk to around 35% at the beginning of the lockdown, in late March, as demand slumped following strict curbs on travel, movement, and business activities.

This assumes importance as the Indian economy has been hard hit by the pandemic. Energy consumption, especially that of electricity and refinery products, is usually linked to overall demand in the economy. The development also comes in the backdrop of other economic indicators such as electricity, railway freight, goods and services tax collections and exports showing some recovery.

While IOC’s petrol sales rose 2% year-on-year in October on account of increasing preference for personal mobility as lockdown restrictions eased, diesel sales fell 2.6%.

“The lockdown forced by Covid-19 had adversely impacted the sales of all major products, except LPG, during the period April to September 2020. However, sales of major products are now showing recovery," Vaidya said.

This comes in the backdrop of India’s largest refiner’s clocking an average refinery run of 77% during April—September. This capacity utilization had increased to around 93% in the first week of July, but later come down to 75% as many state governments reimposed lockdowns.

“For the pipeline's division, crude oil and product pipelines utilization for April to September 2020 was 77% and 59%. Once again, the current quarter has started on a positive note as the pipeline's capacity utilization has gone up substantially and is now stabilized at 86%," Vaidya said.

India began gradually unlocking its economy in phases on 8 June, allowing more economic activities as part of a plan to revive growth. Mobility was severely restricted after the country imposed the world’s strictest lockdown from 25 March, bringing the economy to a near standstill.

IOC on Friday announced a net profit of ₹6,227 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2020-21 compared with ₹563 crore profit registered in the corresponding period a year ago. This was primarily on account of the state-run firm registering inventory and exchange gains.

“The revenue from operations of Indian Oil is ₹1,15,749 crore in Q2 2020-21 as compared to ₹1,32,377 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2019-20," Vaidya said.

“The net outstanding from the Govt. of India is ₹7,285 crores for claims up to 30 September, 2020. This amount primarily includes ₹6,228 crore towards DBTL and ₹706 crore towards PMUY compensation," he added.

Indian Oil is also looking at brownfield expansion at its refineries in Paradip and Panipat and will take a final call after assessing demand in the wake of the pandemic.

This comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announcing that India plans to grow its refining capacity from around 250 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 400 mtpa by 2025. This expected jump in production by more than half comes in the backdrop of India being a key refining hub in Asia through 23 refineries.

