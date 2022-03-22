Indian Oil Corporation establishes shared service centre with IBM

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The centre will be staffed by employees from both Indian Oil Corporation Limited and IBM Consulting's Business Process Operations and is equipped to process over 1.5 million invoices annually
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (Indian Oil) has launched its shared service centre (SSC) for vendor invoice management in collaboration with IBM Consulting.
Indian Oil shared service centre is a digital initiative which synergizes invoice processing from a centralized office based in Noida (Delhi NCR). The centre will be staffed by employees from both Indian Oil Corporation and IBM Consulting’s Business Process Operations and is equipped to process over 1.5 million invoices annually.
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman, Indian Oil, speaking on the foray, said, "Indian Oil has always been at the forefront as far as driving the nation's digital agenda is concerned. We have been leveraging technology to serve and delight our stakeholders with excellence, and the SSC is another significant step in that direction. We believe it will lead to significant benefits for our business and improve the stakeholder experience."
John Granger, senior vice president, IBM Consulting, said, "The SSC underscores the powerful impact of technology on companies with the size and scale of Indian Oil. Helping deliver enhanced bottom-line growth, IBM is proud to be Indian Oil's long-standing strategic technology partner in its digital transformation. The collaboration leverages our deep industry expertise, the best of our global talent and world-class practices rooted in hybrid cloud and AI."
The Indian Oil and IBM Consulting’s Business Process Operations teams at the Indian Oil Shared Service Centre will process vendor invoices, resolve queries, handle exceptions, make payments and maintain the master files using on-premise OpenText Vendor Invoice Management (VIM) for SAP Business Suite on HANA.
The centre is equipped with the digital technologies like optical character recognition (OCR), vendor portal and ticketing tools. IBM Consulting will also deploy analytics and automation solutions to provide Indian Oil with increased visibility of key process metrics. The SSC will also make AI-enabled self-service chatbots available for vendors which can be leveraged to get updates on invoices & status of payments.
