Indian Oil Corporation establishes shared service centre with IBM

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman, Indian Oil, speaking on the foray, said, "Indian Oil has always been at the forefront as far as driving the nation's digital agenda is concerned. We have been leveraging technology to serve and delight our stakeholders with excellence, and the SSC is another significant step in that direction. We believe it will lead to significant benefits for our business and improve the stakeholder experience."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}