Indian Oil becomes the first Indian firm to produce fuel for Formula 1 cars

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will supply fuel to Formula 1 cars in the coming three months. The fuel for F1 cars will be produced at Paradip refinery in Odisha

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is all set to begin the production of fuel for Formula 1 (F1) cars in three months, marking the entry of Indian oil companies into F1 championships.

The fuel will be produced for F1 cars at the Paradip refinery in Odisha, which is known for its advanced technology and strategic location. The announcement was made by the Chairman of IOCL, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya.

IOC will provide fuel to the Asian region motorcycle road racing championship under its brand-new fuel category, Storm, which was unveiled by the company on Wednesday.

"Today, we are partnering with FIM Asia Road Racing Championship for the supply of 'Storm'. We are the first company in India to manufacture fuel of specifications used in road racing," IOC Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said.

SM Vaidya also said that the company will receive certification for the production of the special fuel for Formula One cars within three months.

This collaboration entails Indian Oil providing FIM category 2 race fuel, "STORM-Ultimate Racing Fuel," across all Asia Road Racing Championship rounds. The fuel will be provided by the company for all motorcyclists from 15 countries that will participate in the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship.

About IOC's brand new category, Storm The recently launched category of fuel for motor racing vehicles, STORM, is one of the products provided by the IOCL which also includes AVGas 100LL and reference fuels. The 'Storm' fuel showcases IndianOil's innovation and expertise in producing specialized fuels that adhere to stringent international norms, receiving approval from the FIM-approved M/s Intertek in Switzerland.

“As we embark on this exhilarating partnership with TWMR for the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, Indian Oil is proud to fuel the fast lanes of motorsport with our cutting-edge 'STORM-Ultimate Racing Fuel'. The fuel stands as a symbol of innovation and excellence, embodying our relentless pursuit of developing specialised fuels that meet stringent international standards. This collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening the 'Make in India' initiative on the global stage," said Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of Indian Oil.

There are multiple benefits of using Storm fuel, which include ensuring the cleanliness of engine parts and the fuel delivery system, while also providing corrosion protection for the vehicle's metallic components.

