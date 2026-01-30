Canada back in play: Indian Oil to double down on assets as ties improve
Rituraj Baruah 4 min read 30 Jan 2026, 11:29 am IST
Summary
India's largest refine is looking to step up exploration and invest more in its Canadian subsidiary as New Delhi and Ottawa revive ties.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Panaji: Indian Oil Corp. plans to step up exploration and production activity in Canada and explore sourcing crude oil and liquefied natural gas from the country, as India and Canada move to rebuild strained diplomatic ties, chairman and managing director Arvinder Singh Sahney said in an interview.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story