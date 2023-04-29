Indian oil firms yet to receive dividends worth $300 mn-$400 mn from Russian projects1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 06:00 PM IST
As Russia is out of the SWIFT global payment system, banking channels are not available to disburse the dividends
New Delhi: Dividends worth $300 million to $400 million to Indian oil companies for their stakes in Russian oil assets are stuck due to sanctions by the US and the west after Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, said a person aware of the matter.
