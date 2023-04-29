India has leveraged its “special and privileged strategic partnership" with Russia to acquire stakes in Russian oil and gas projects. OVL, holds a 26% stake in CSJC Vankorneft, the owner of the Vankor Field and North Vankor license. An Indian consortium comprising Indian Oil Corp., OIL, and Bharat Petro Resources also holds a 23.9% stake in the same venture, with Rosneft’s affiliate RN Vankor operating the field with a 50.1% stake.

