NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has signed a five-year partnership with Automation Anywhere, a global player in robotic process automation (RPA) to accelerate and scale automation to drive innovation across its 30,000-strong employee organization.

During the first phase of a five-year plan, IOCL has automated select key processes across departments including finance, human resources, and inventory, using Automation 360, an AI-powered RPA platform, Automation Anywhere said.

IOCL said its overall vision is to improve operating agility, connect disparate systems, and at the same time, empower employees to work more efficiently by allowing them to create solutions which help them move away from tactical and mundane repetitive tasks and ultimately focus on delivering more compelling products to market.

“Energy companies grapple with legacy systems, multiple data sources and manual, repetitive processes that get in the way of driving speed and impact," said Milan Sheth, executive vice president, IMEA at Automation Anywhere. "With our trusted automation platform, we look forward to collaborating with IOCL to unleash automation capabilities across their entire organization and streamline repeatable tasks."

IOCL is India's largest refining and marketing company engaged in the business of refining, transportation, and marketing of petroleum products. Under the ambit of its digital transformation program, Project i-DRIVE, the company is implementing hundreds of digital solutions across advanced analytics, emerging technology platforms, and custom tools and solutions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.