IEX divests 4.93% equity stake in arm IGX to Indian Oil

“IndianOil has diversified and significant presence across the oil, gas, petrochemicals, and fertilizer segments which augurs well in our joint endeavor to build the gas market in India aligned to the government’s vision of accelerating the share of gas in the energy mix to 15% by 2030. IndianOil with their huge expertise in gas sector will help add new products for Indian markets," said S N Goel, Chairman and Managing Director, IEX and Director, IGX.