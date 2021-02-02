Indian Oil may form subsidiary for retail assets to unlock value

Indian Oil may form subsidiary for retail assets to unlock value1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 04:30 PM IST
- 'Presently it is not on our radar but a possibility of any such thing to unlock the value cannot be ruled out, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, head of finance at Indian Oil, said
- Indian Oil operates a pipeline network of 14,600 kms with a capacity to transport 94.42 million tonnes per annum of crude and fuels and 21.69 million cubic metres per day of gas
NEW DELHI : Indian Oil Corp could create a subsidiary for its retail assets to help unlock value, the head of finance at India's largest refiner said on Tuesday, a day after the government announced plans to monetise IOC's pipeline assets.
"Presently it is not on our radar but a possibility of any such thing to unlock the value cannot be ruled out," Sandeep Kumar Gupta said on an analysts call when asked if IOC plans to hive off its fuel retailing business into a separate company.
Airtel board to meet tomorrow; fundraising, financing strategies top on agenda1 min read . 04:04 PM IST
Escorts reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of ₹280 cr, jumps 83% in Q32 min read . 03:23 PM IST
French IT firm Atos, US rival DXC end deal talks1 min read . 03:08 PM IST
GameStop extends pullback with short interest and volume sinking1 min read . 02:44 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget for fiscal year from April, announced plan to monetise oil and gas pipeline assets of IOC, gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Shares of IOC fell 27.6% in 2020, while the broader Nifty 50 index gained 14.9%.
IOC operates a pipeline network of 14,600 kilometres with a capacity to transport 94.42 million tonnes per annum of crude and fuels and 21.69 million cubic metres per day of gas.
The company has not yet decided on how to monetise its pipeline assets, Gupta said, adding IOC would keep control of them as they are critical for its operations and link ports and fuel storage depots with refineries.
"One model could be InvIt (infrastructure investment trusts) and it is not necessary we do 100% stake sale of our (pipeline) assets together," he said.
IOC may initially sell stakes in one or two pipelines, he said.
The company would use proceeds of the stake sale on new projects such as petrochemicals, renewable energy and hydrogen production.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.