IndianOil preparing new strategy for N-power, not interested in Nayara stake: Chairman Sahney
Summary
Ten years ago, Indian Oil tied up with NPCIL for a nuclear power project, but that did not make headway. Now, the refiner is taking a fresh look at N-power, at a time the sector is back in the spotlight.
Indian Oil Corp. Ltd is preparing a new strategy to build small modular reactors (SMR) and large nuclear power plants in the country, chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney said.
