Indian Oil Q3 results: Net profit jumps over two-and-half times to to 4,917 cr
- The revenue from the operations during the quarter rose to ₹1.47 lakh crore
Indian Oil Corporation Limited on Friday posted a more than two-fold rise in its profit for the December quarter, thanks to large inventory gains. The net profit rose to 4,916.59 crore for the quarter ended on 31 December. The state-run refiner reported ₹2,339.02 crore net profit for the corresponding quarter last year.
The revenue from the operations during the quarter rose to ₹1.47 lakh crore.
Indian Oil on Friday declared interim dividend of ₹7.50 rupees/share.
