Home >Companies >News >Indian Oil Q3 results: Net profit jumps over two-and-half times to to 4,917 cr
Indian Oil Q3 results: Net profit jumps over two-and-half times to to 4,917 cr

1 min read . 01:45 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The revenue from the operations during the quarter rose to 1.47 lakh crore

Indian Oil Corporation Limited on Friday posted a more than two-fold rise in its profit for the December quarter, thanks to large inventory gains. The net profit rose to 4,916.59 crore for the quarter ended on 31 December. The state-run refiner reported 2,339.02 crore net profit for the corresponding quarter last year.

The revenue from the operations during the quarter rose to 1.47 lakh crore.

Indian Oil on Friday declared interim dividend of 7.50 rupees/share.

