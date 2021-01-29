Indian Oil Q3 results: Net profit jumps over two-and-half times to to 4,917 cr

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Oil Corporation Limited on Friday posted a more than two-fold rise in its profit for the December quarter, thanks to large inventory gains. The net profit rose to 4,916.59 crore for the quarter ended on 31 December. The state-run refiner reported ₹2,339.02 crore net profit for the corresponding quarter last year.

Indian Oil on Friday declared interim dividend of ₹7.50 rupees/share.