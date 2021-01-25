Indian Oil raises 1,290 cr in debt

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), the nation's top oil firm, has raised ₹1,290.20 crore in debt to refinance existing borrowings and meet business expenses.

In a stock exchange filing on Monday, IOC said it has issued "5.60 per cent unsecured, listed, rated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of ₹10 lakh each aggregating to ₹1,290.20 crore on private placement basis".

IOC had in October last year stated that it plans to raise ₹2,000 crore debt on a private placement basis.

"The funds raised through this issue will be utilised for, inter alia, refinancing of existing borrowing and/or funding of capital expenditure of the company, including recoupment of expenditure already incurred and/or for any other purpose in the ordinary course of business," it said on Monday.

IOC shares were trading almost 2 per cent lower on the BSE at ₹93.80.

The company is scheduled to announce its third-quarter earnings on Friday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

