Indian Oil raises 1,290 cr in debt

Indian Oil raises ₹1,290 cr in debt1 min read . 02:51 PM IST
IOC had in October last year stated that it plans to raise ₹2,000 crore debt on a private placement basis
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IOC had in October last year stated that it plans to raise ₹2,000 crore debt on a private placement basis
New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), the nation's top oil firm, has raised ₹1,290.20 crore in debt to refinance existing borrowings and meet business expenses.
New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), the nation's top oil firm, has raised ₹1,290.20 crore in debt to refinance existing borrowings and meet business expenses.
In a stock exchange filing on Monday, IOC said it has issued "5.60 per cent unsecured, listed, rated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of ₹10 lakh each aggregating to ₹1,290.20 crore on private placement basis".
In a stock exchange filing on Monday, IOC said it has issued "5.60 per cent unsecured, listed, rated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of ₹10 lakh each aggregating to ₹1,290.20 crore on private placement basis".
IOC had in October last year stated that it plans to raise ₹2,000 crore debt on a private placement basis.
"The funds raised through this issue will be utilised for, inter alia, refinancing of existing borrowing and/or funding of capital expenditure of the company, including recoupment of expenditure already incurred and/or for any other purpose in the ordinary course of business," it said on Monday.
IOC shares were trading almost 2 per cent lower on the BSE at ₹93.80.
The company is scheduled to announce its third-quarter earnings on Friday.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.