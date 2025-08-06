Russia-backed refiner Nayara looks for Indian bank with ‘less exposure’ to handle oil payments after EU sanctions

Nayara Energy, a Mumbai-based oil refiner with a stake held by Russian energy giant Rosneft PJSC, has reportedly asked the government to broker a relationship with a domestic lender such as UCO Bank.

The move comes after the company was sanctioned by the European Union (EU) in July, leading to increased caution among larger banks, sources familiar with the devekopment told Bloomberg.

Nayara’s search for local lender According to the report, Nayara executives held talks with officials from the Indian finance ministry last week regarding the search. The refiner is searching for a local bank to finance and process payments for its crude oil imports and receive payments for its refined fuel product exports.

Privately held Nayara may find some banks reluctant to provide even basic services due to the EU sanctions on the company. The refiner is seeking out a smaller Indian lender with less exposure to global financial markets to mitigate the risk of secondary sanctions, the sources told Bloomberg, citing UCO Bank, which facilitated oil trades with Iran in 2018.

Potential challenges from US tariffs Nayara’s financial challenges could be further complicated by President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 25% tariff and additional penalties over India’s trade relationship with Russia. Flows of Russian oil into India have increased since Moscow’s forces invaded Ukraine in 2022, allowing Indian refiners to benefit from discounted crude.

The Mumbai-based refiner has loaded at least two clean-petroleum product, or CPP, cargoes since it was sanctioned by the European Union last month, according to Bloomberg, citing ship-tracking data.

Nayara’s financial health Despite the recent challenges, a July report from the local rating agency CareEdge highlighted Nayara’s low leverage and healthy liquidity as positive factors, noting the company has cash and equivalents of ₹105.5 billion ($1.2 billion).

Exports constitute over a quarter of the firm’s business, although direct exports to the EU are “negligible”, the report said.

Nayara, which accounts for nearly 8 per cent of India’s refining capacity and 7 per cent of its retail-fuel network, has been reducing its run rates at its western India refinery after the sanction prompted buyers to stay away.