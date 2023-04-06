Refining margins jump on product demand

A recent ICRA report said that although GRMs have increased in the past several months, they have started to moderate, even as the cracks for diesel and jet fuel continue to remain healthy. It noted that amid elevated refining margins, the Centre imposed special additional excise duty on certain refinery products with effect from 1 July 2022, reducing the profitability of refiners to some extent. “Crack spreads have been healthy since May 2022. Both diesel and ATF spreads have been quite good. These have uplifted the overall refining margins. Cheaper Russian imports have also led to higher margins," said Prashant Vasisht, co-head of corporate ratings at ICRA.On Tuesday, however, due to the ease in crude prices in March, the Centre cut the so-called windfall tax on the sale of locally produced crude to nil from ₹3,500 per tonne during a fortnightly review. However, analysts expect the duty to return as crude prices have surged in the past two days after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as Opec+, announced an additional output cut of 1.16 million barrels per day from May till the end of 2023.

