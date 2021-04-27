New Delhi: State run Indian Oil Corporation is converting 29 of its unused liquified natural gas (LNG) tankers for last mile deliveries of liquid medical oxygen.

This comes in the backdrop of state-run oil firms are setting up Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants at 93 locations to help meet the acute oxygen shortage in the country.

Indian Oil Corporation, the country’ largest refiner is also procuring cryogenic containers for transporting liquid medical oxygen and has contracted nine such containers.

“Guided by PM @narendramodi ’s call to address issues related to last mile deliveries of medical oxygen, @IndianOilcl is diverting brand new #LNGTankers for faster and reliable transportation of LMO to states. The 1st such #LNGTanker is loaded with LMO supply for Patna, Bihar, petroleum and natural gas ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday.

This comes in the backdrop of an acute oxygen availability crisis in the country amid a surge in covid infections, with hospital beds and medicines running out. The situation is alarming with the reported deaths of critically ill covid-19 patients due to low oxygen in the national capital.

“@IndianOilcl is in the process of converting 29 such unused #LNGTankers from its fleet into medical-grade oxygen carriers within the next week to address gaps between production and distribution of oxygen and also ensure smooth supplies," petroleum and natural gas ministry said in another tweet.

The oil sector is currently diverting 965 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen daily. India has an installed refining capacity of 249.36 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from 23 refineries.

Given the acute shortage of medical oxygen in the country, the government has waived off basic customs duty and health cess on imported oxygen and related equipment for three months, effective immediately. The government has also directed all major ports to waive off all charges and give priority to oxygen and related consignments for berthing.

