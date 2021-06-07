"Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijaybhai Rupani and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan today presided over an MOU signing ceremony for 'Investment Promotion' between the Government of Gujarat and IndianOil for setting up a Petrochemical and Lube Integration (LuPech) Project and Acrylics / Oxo Alcohol Project along with other infrastructure projects at Gujarat Refinery," a company statement said.