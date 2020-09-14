India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, has experienced a sharp decline in fuel demand, mirroring a global trend following the coronavirus outbreak..

Indian Oil targets textiles in hunt for margins

2 min read . 04:48 PM IST

Nidhi Verma , Seng Li Peng , Reuters

'Over the long term, (the) focus will be on capacity augmentation, getting into the areas of niche petrochemicals with further forward integration into textiles,' Indian Oil chief SM Vaidya said, describing this as 'key for sustaining our competitiveness margins and growth trajectory'