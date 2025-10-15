Indian Oil Corp.’s Terra Clean in talks to buy 50% stake in Fourth Partner Energy
This would be Indian Oil Corp.'s first acquisition in the renewable energy space. The proposed deal involves primary and secondary share transactions, providing a partial exit for Fourth Partner’s stakeholders, including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.
New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp., the country’s largest crude oil refiner, plans to acquire a 50% stake in renewable energy firm Fourth Partner Energy Pvt. Ltd (FPEL) through its subsidiary Terra Clean Ltd in a deal with an estimated equity value of about $400 million, according to two people aware of the development.