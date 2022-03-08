Indian Oil to build more crude oil tanks at Adani's Mundra port

"Mundra Port is a major economic gateway that serves the northern hinterland of India by providing multimodal connectivity. It gives us immense pride to strengthen our partnership further and support IOCL, which plays a vital role in ensuring the energy security of the nation. As IOCL’s trusted long-term partner, APSEZ is well equipped to handle the additional 10 MMTPA crude oil at our existing single buoy mooring (SBM) at Mundra." said Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director of APSEZ.