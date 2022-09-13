Indian Oil to contribute 50 crore for Cheetah Reintroduction Project as CSR

“The MoU between Indian Oil and NTCA demonstrates the nation’s resolve to nurture a greener, brighter and vibrant new India. I am sure that NTCA will steward this project in a mission mode. The Cheetah Introduction Project is in sync with our priority of conserving India’s natural habitat and heritage. Our mascot, the now famous Indian Oil Rhino, stands firm as a testimony to that commitment," said Vaidya.