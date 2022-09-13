Indian Oil to contribute 50 crore for Cheetah Reintroduction Project as CSR

Under the project, a source population of 15-20 cheetahs will be flown in from Namibia and South Africa and will be introduced at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp. will provide ₹50 crore, over four years, as a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) towards the Cheetah reintroduction Project, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp. will provide ₹50 crore, over four years, as a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) towards the Cheetah reintroduction Project, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Under the project, a source population of 15-20 cheetahs will be flown in from Namibia and South Africa and will be introduced at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
Under the project, a source population of 15-20 cheetahs will be flown in from Namibia and South Africa and will be introduced at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
Indian Oil had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in August this year, for the transcontinental relocation of cheetahs. The MoU was signed by SM Vaidya, chairman, Indian Oil, and SP Yadav, additional director general (Project Tiger) and member secretary, NTCA.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The MoU between Indian Oil and NTCA demonstrates the nation’s resolve to nurture a greener, brighter and vibrant new India. I am sure that NTCA will steward this project in a mission mode. The Cheetah Introduction Project is in sync with our priority of conserving India’s natural habitat and heritage. Our mascot, the now famous Indian Oil Rhino, stands firm as a testimony to that commitment," said Vaidya.