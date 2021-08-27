New Delhi: The country’s largest fuel retailer Indian Oil Corporation Ltd plans to invest ₹1 trillion over the next four to five years, chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said in his speech at the 62nd annual general meeting of the PSU on Friday.

This comes in the backdrop of India’s largest refiner planning to add another 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to its current refining capacity of 80.2 MTPA.

“Speaking about India's energy future and the related opportunities, forecasts by various agencies see Indian fuel demand climbing to 400-450 million tonnes by 2040 from the present 250 million tonnes. This offers enough legroom for all forms of energy to co-exist," Vaidya said.

“In fact, to cater to that demand surge, we are aggressively rolling out new projects. These translate into refining capacity expansion of over 25 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), including CPCL, and an investment commitment of close to ₹1 lakh crore over the next 4 to 5 years," he added.

IOC, which expects India’s diesel demand to reach pre-covid-19 levels by Diwali this year has a 32% share of the domestic market. This assumes importance given that energy consumption, especially electricity and refinery products, is usually linked to overall demand in the economy.

“Let me also add that with the recovery in the overall demand, refining and other related operational parameters have demonstrated an even more pronounced turnaround compared to the previous year. For the first quarter of this fiscal, IndianOil achieved a refinery run of 88.6% as compared to 68.5% in Quarter 1 of FY 2020-21. As I say this, the sales volume of petrol has already crossed pre-covid level, with diesel likely to reach there in the next 2-3 months, say by Diwali," Vaidya said.

This comes at a time when the country’ petrol and diesel consumption is expected to grow by 14% and 10% respectively in FY22, according to rating agency ICRA. India is a key refining hub in Asia, with an installed capacity of over 249.36 MTPA. It has 23 refineries and plans to grow its refining capacity to 400 MTPA by 2025.

Vaidya also spoke about Indian Oil Corp’s focus on the expansion of its petrochemical business against the backdrop of a growing demand for petrochemicals in the country. IOC is in talks with Russia’s largest integrated petrochemicals firm PJSC SIBUR Holding for a partnership to set up a large petrochemical facility in India as reported by Mint earlier.

"To strengthen our company's long-term future, we are focusing on optimally integrating current refining processes to yield more chemical products per barrel of oil. This will intensify Petrochemical and Lubricant integration leading to a diversified product portfolio and attain profit maximisation," Vaidya said.

“In fact, integration projects, like the upcoming Styrene Monomer Project at Panipat or the Lube Integration Project at Gujarat Refinery will also reduce India's import dependence and strengthen the promise of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Let me also underline here that our focus will be on green energy to power new projects and refinery expansions," he added.

