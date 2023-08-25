Indian Oil to invest $30 billion towards energy transition

Indian Oil to invest $30 billion towards energy transition1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 04:10 PM IST
This investment will be strategically allocated to fuel an array of comprehensive environmental sustainability measures across the corporation's vast operations, IOC said
New Delhi: State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will invest $30 billion in its green initiatives, said chairman and managing director Shrikant Madhav Vaidya at the company's 64th annual general meeting,
