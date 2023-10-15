Indian Oil to invest ₹1,660 crore in NPTC JV for setting up renewable power plants
Indian Oil Corporation has said that the company will invest ₹1,660.15 crore as equity in IndianOil NTPC Green Energy Pvt Ltd —a newly set up joint venture with energy NTPC Ltd—for setting up renewable power plants
