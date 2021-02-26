Indian Oil to invest 32,946 crore to expand capacity of Panipat Refinery

Indian Oil to invest ₹32,946 crore to expand capacity of Panipat Refinery1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 05:10 PM IST
- The company would install polypropylene unit and catalytic dewaxing unit in Panipat Refinery
- Indian Oil posted a more than two-fold rise in its profit for the December quarter
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) on Friday said that its board has approved an investment of ₹32,946 crore to expand the capacity of Panipat Refinery. This capital infusion is expected to increase the capacity of refinery to 25 MMITPA from 15 MMTPA.
"The capacity expansion would improve the operational flexibility of the Refinery to meet the domestic energy demand and would also enhance the petrochemicals intensity," the Indian Oil Coporation.
Power Grid in talks with investors for Rs7,000 crore InvIT2 min read . 04:07 PM IST
Beckham-backed cannabinoid firm Cellular Goods soars in UK IPO2 min read . 03:41 PM IST
Mumbai international airport to reopen Terminal 1 for domestic airlines from 10 March1 min read . 02:35 PM IST
Jet’s new owner Jalan to operate airline, build airport at Uzbekistan1 min read . 01:08 PM IST
The company would also install polypropylene unit and catalytic dewaxing unit in Panipat Refinery, it said in a statement.
"The increased production of petrochemicals and value added specialty products would not only improve the margins but also de-risk the conventional fuel business of the company," the oil major said in BSE filing.
Indian Oil posted a more than two-fold rise in its profit for the December quarter, thanks to large inventory gains. The net profit rose to 4,916.59 crore for the quarter ended on 31 December. The state-run refiner reported ₹2,339.02 crore net profit for the corresponding quarter last year.
The revenue from the operations during the quarter rose to ₹1.47 lakh crore. The company declared interim dividend of ₹7.50/share.
"For Q3 FY 2020-21, the product sales volume, including exports, was 23.033 million tonnes. Refining throughput was 17.860 million tonnes & pipeline throughput was 21.806 million tonnes," the company earlier said.
IOC, along with subsidiary Chennai Petroleum, controls about a third of the country's five million-barrels-per-day (bpd) refining capacity.
Why stocks crashed today2 min read . 04:17 PM IST
IT department raids 20 premises of Gurugram-based real estate company1 min read . 12:49 PM IST
'Nickel is our biggest concern’: Elon Musk on Tesla now producing cars with iron batteries1 min read . 01:55 PM IST
The PF will be taxable at your marginal rate of tax1 min read . 06:29 AM IST
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.