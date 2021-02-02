Indian Oil to monetise pipeline assets

Mumbai: State-run refiner and marketer Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is mulling a stake sale in few of its network of crude oil and petroleum product pipelines as part of the asset-monetisation plan, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Director (Finance) said on Tuesday, adding that the company would, however, not give up control.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget on Monday announced monetisation of oil and gas pipeline assets of IOC, gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

"One model could be InvIT and its not necessary that we do a 100% stake sale of such assets and not necessarily rent all pipelines together," Gupta informed on a conference call with analysts and investors.

InvITs are infrastructure investment trusts which act as an innovative vehicle enabling direct investment of small amounts of money from investors in an infrastructure project. This earns them a small portion of income as a return.

Gupta added that IOC's pipeline assets offer huge potential for unlocking value and many investors have evinced interest in the assets.

During calendar year 2020, IOC added 296 kilometers to its pipeline network. With this, total network of Indian Oil pipeline spans at 14,864 kilometers. Despite lockdown, 1,435 kilometers of lowering of pipeline was achieved during calendar year 2020.

IOC's pipelines are mostly dedicated from its facilities to the market in the case of product, and from ports to its refineries in the case of crude.

"We were contemplating why our market capitalization is so low and what could be the measures for increasing the sane and unlocking the real worth of our asset. So, we will experiment initially with perhaps a small stake offloading through asset monetization soon," added Gupta.

The purpose of this monetisation, the company said is to boost the capital expenditure of IOC's various projects.

GAIL is also said to be planning to launch an InvIT of its two gas pipelines between Dahej and Bengaluru. The company, like IOCL, plans to retain a majority stake in the pipelines.

IOC's scrip closed at ₹98.80, up 3.08% on the BSE on Tuesday.

