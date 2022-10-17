Indian OMCs incur $7 bn in losses on stagnant fuel prices: Moody’s

“The ₹220 billion grant is credit positive because it will provide support to earnings and cash flow for Indian refiners. However, despite the grant, we expect refiners’ earnings to remain weak in the fiscal year ending 31 March 2023 (fiscal 2023) because of significant losses incurred by these companies on sale of petrol and diesel during the first half of fiscal 2022-23, for which they have not received any compensation so far," the report said.