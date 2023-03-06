‘Indian outbound travel to grow faster than most western mkts’4 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 12:36 AM IST
- Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd’s chief executive, Omri Morgenshtern, who was visiting India recently told Mint that the Singapore headquartered company was very bullish about the Indian market, both in terms of domestic travel as well as outbound travel.
NEW DELHI : As the global travel market recovers to pre-pandemic levels, one company said the Indian outbound travel market is so promising that it is expected to outpace many other countries, faster than almost any market in the west. Even in the Asia Pacific region, it’s going to be one of the top growing markets.
