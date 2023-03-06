‘Indian outbound travel to grow faster than most western mkts’

“I suspect that India will gradually become the number two market for outbound travellers to the world. People tend to think that the Indian traveler is not a big spender, but that’s not true. What we’ve seen is that they are actually big spenders. Across the industry, the customer actually outspends the Chinese customer on an average. So, it’s a very lucrative customer for many countries. In the next three to five years, the financial impact of Indian customers around the globe where they travel to, would be at least 20%," said Morgenshtern.