Indian Overseas Bank gains 9% on issuing equity shares to govt

Indian Overseas Bank approved issue of equity shares to the government on preferential basis for the capital infusion of ₹4,100 crore received during FY21
The bank's stock was trading at ₹16.60 up 3.11% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.25% to 48,003.88
MUMBAI: Shares of Indian Overseas Bank gained as much as 9.32% on Tuesday after the board of the bank approved issuing equity shares to the government on preferential basis for the capital infusion of ₹4,100 crore received during fiscal year 2020-21.
At 11:35 am, the stock was trading at ₹16.60 up 3.11% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.25% to 48,003.88.
The bank in its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders to be held on 12 May will take shareholders' approval to issue 24.65 million equity shares at ₹16.63 each to the Government of India on preferential basis.
In September, as a part of the first batch of supplementary demand for grants for 2020-21, Parliament in the monsoon session gave approval for infusing ₹20,000 crore in public sector banks (PSBs) in the current financial year to meet regulatory requirements. In 2019-20, the government made capital infusion of ₹70,000 crore into PSBs. Of this, IOB got ₹4,360 crore.
In November, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) had sought a capital support of about ₹1,000 crore from the government in order to create buffer for any exigency.
The public sector bank posted a net profit of ₹212.87 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 against net loss of ₹6,075.49 crore for the corresponding quarter last year. Total income jumped 11.3% to ₹5,786.54 crore in December 2020 quarter from ₹5,197.94 crore in the same quarter last year.
According to the latest shareholding pattern, Government of India held 95.84% stake in the bank.