Indian Overseas Bank gains 9% on issuing equity shares to govt

In September, as a part of the first batch of supplementary demand for grants for 2020-21, Parliament in the monsoon session gave approval for infusing ₹20,000 crore in public sector banks (PSBs) in the current financial year to meet regulatory requirements. In 2019-20, the government made capital infusion of ₹70,000 crore into PSBs. Of this, IOB got ₹4,360 crore.