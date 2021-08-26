Indian Pharma Industry to surpass $60 billion in two years

The Indian domestic pharma market which was at about $18 bn during FY17 has exhibited a CAGR of about 4.5% to reach $21 bn during FY21. Further, the pharma exports which contributed about $17 billion during FY17 have reported a CAGR of about 10% to reach $24 billion during FY21. “Especially during FY21, on account of increase in the demand for covid-19- related drugs, the exports have grown by 18%. Thus, on account of better export growth rate, the contribution of domestic to exports has changed from 52:48 during FY17 to 47:53 during FY21. CARE Ratings expects that with better prospects in regulated and semi-regulated markets, the contribution of domestic to exports would widen to 45:55 by FY23," it added.

